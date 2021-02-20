The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

