The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 1.8%

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135.10 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). 3,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 68,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £226.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.72.

In related news, insider Richard Anthony Law bought 64,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £83,301.40 ($108,833.81).

The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) Company Profile (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

