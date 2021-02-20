The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

TKR opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

