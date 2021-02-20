Thisoption One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.78 or 0.00448347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00067457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.00407114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024160 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io.

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

