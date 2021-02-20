Thomas Kershaw Sells 50,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGNI opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

