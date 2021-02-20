thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

FRA TKA opened at €11.23 ($13.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.65. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

