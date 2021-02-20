TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $403,787.92

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $403,787.92 and $2.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.75 or 0.00342842 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

