Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

