Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.67. Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 price target on Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04. The stock has a market cap of C$101.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.75.

About Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.