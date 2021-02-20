Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 179.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.