Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price rose 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 287,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,023,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

