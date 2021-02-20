Todd Asset Management LLC Has $55.83 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

