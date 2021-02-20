Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8,920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHT opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.