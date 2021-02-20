Tompkins Financial Corp Has $392,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 588.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

