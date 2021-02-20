Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $319,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

