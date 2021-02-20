Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $574,000 in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.85. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

