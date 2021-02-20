Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $486,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

