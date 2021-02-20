Tornado Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $4.08 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be bought for about $351.50 or 0.00618631 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 90.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00068502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00409451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025081 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

