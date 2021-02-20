Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $98.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.43.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $74.03.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

