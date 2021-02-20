Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $101,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

CVX stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $111.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

