Toronto Dominion Bank Has $65.10 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,452 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

