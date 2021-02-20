Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $47,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

