Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $73,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

