Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$37.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$37.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.56.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$24.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,741,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,566,015.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $583,702.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

