Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells $591,525.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.34 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

