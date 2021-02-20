Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,429% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $93.36 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

