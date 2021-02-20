Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,142 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,169% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $52.80 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 195.56, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

