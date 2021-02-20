Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Insider Rodney J. Westhead Buys 20,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) insider Rodney J. Westhead bought 20,000 shares of Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Get Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) alerts:

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.