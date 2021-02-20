Trex (TREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

