TriNet Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,780.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,947,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,455.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,172 shares of company stock worth $13,071,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

