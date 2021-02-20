TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) vs. BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Head to Head Analysis

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TrueBlue and BG Staffing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 4 1 0 2.20 BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrueBlue currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.37%. BG Staffing has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given BG Staffing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Risk and Volatility

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue -7.36% 3.97% 1.83% BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueBlue and BG Staffing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $2.37 billion 0.31 $63.07 million $2.05 10.20 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.47 $13.25 million $1.67 8.11

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueBlue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BG Staffing beats TrueBlue on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

