Truist Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $30.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Newell Brands by 1,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

