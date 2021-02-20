Truist Securiti Comments on MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,950,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

