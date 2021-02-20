Truist Securiti Comments on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NMI in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $182,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,733 shares of company stock worth $4,881,305 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

