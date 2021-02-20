Truist Securiti Comments on Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

