Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

