TrustVerse Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $437,636.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.11 or 0.00812035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.49 or 0.04999534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017945 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.