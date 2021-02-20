Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.07.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$26.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.17. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.