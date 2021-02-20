Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price was down 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 94,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,608,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

