Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TPB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TPB opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $983.01 million, a P/E ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

