Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $456.85 and last traded at $446.59, with a volume of 33209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.65.

The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

