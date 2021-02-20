Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.12–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $526-536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.08 million.

Twilio stock opened at $425.55 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.13 and its 200-day moving average is $310.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.