Two Harbors Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 24,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average daily volume of 2,705 call options.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

