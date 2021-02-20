Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 256,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,892,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,858,546 shares in the company, valued at $68,858,172.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Insiders sold 513,406 shares of company stock worth $718,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

