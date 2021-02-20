Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 356,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $79.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

