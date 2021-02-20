UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.