UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

