United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.97

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$106.97 and traded as low as C$106.60. United Co.s shares last traded at C$106.60, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

