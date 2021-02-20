United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

