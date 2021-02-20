Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.79.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

